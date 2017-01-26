Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
One person in hospital after drive-by shooting in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Cannon St., Drive-by shooting, hamilton, hospital, Mary st., Sanford Avenue, victim

One person is in hospital after an overnight drive-by shooting in central Hamilton.

Officers were called to the area of Cannon St. and Sanford Ave. around 12:30 a.m on Thursday.

The victim, believed to be a minor, was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have no suspect(s) description at this time and have closed off the area as they continue their investigation.

The Hamilton Police Canine Unit was called in to search the area.

This is the third shooting in less than a month in the area of Mary St. and Cannon St.

