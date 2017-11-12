One person is dead, three others injured after early morning rollover in Niagara Falls

A 20-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Niagara Falls.

Niagara police said they received a call at approximately 2:15 a.m. about a car that had rolled over in the area of Lyons Creek Road and Montrose Road.

According to Niagara police Staff Sgt. David Shennan, four people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police will not release her identity until next of kin have been notified.

There others were rushed to hospital but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Shennan said the collision reconstruction unit has been at the scene for several hours.

He said speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area which is closed while the investigation continues.