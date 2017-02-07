Two people killed in fiery crash near Burlington Skyway bridge

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Eastport Dr. early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle collided with the barrier, rolled over while it was air born and crashed into the concrete support beam of the Burlington Skyway bridge. “The vehicle rolled over, hit the guard rail and was consumed by fire.

Two passengers inside the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses reported to police that the vehicle was travelling at a very high-rate of speed — approximately three times the posted speed limit.

The southbound lanes between Eastport Dr. and Beach Blvd. are closed as the reconstruction unit continues to investigate the crash.