One person dead after crash on Upper James

Hamilton, News
Diana-Upper James crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Upper James.

It happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday night near Homestead Dr. and Airport Rd.

Police say a Hannon man was driving a pick-up truck northbound, and a Welland man was driving a Volkswagen Beetle in the opposite direction when both cars collided head-on.

The Welland man, 24, was pronounced dead on scene. The Hannon man, 18, was taken to Hamilton General with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that any witnesses please contact the collision unit at  905 546 4753.


