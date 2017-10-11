One person critically injured in serious crash on Highway 401

A fiery crash between a transport truck and a car shut down a stretch of Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes just south of Highway 6.

Police are unsure if two passengers of the car were inside or outside when the collision happened. One person was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it appears that the car was stopped on the right lane of the highway before it was struck.

The transport truck’s saddle tanks were destroyed in the collision causing diesel to spill across all lanes of the highway.

The westbound lanes remained closed for several hours to allow for crews to resurface the road.

For updates on the status of the closure, click here.