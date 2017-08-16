One motorcyclist in stable condition following life threatening collision in Lynden

A 41-year-old Brantford man remains in hospital following a serious collision in Lynden.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lynden Rd. and Powerline Rd. West.

The Brantford man was driving northbound on Lynden Rd. on his motorcycle when he struck the passenger side of a BMW traveling east on Powerline Rd.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered life threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

The other driver, a Hamilton man, was not injured.

The identity of the drivers have not been released, and the vehicles are under mechanical examination.

At the moment, speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors and charges are still pending.

Anyone with information into the investigation of this crash is asked to contact Detective Constable Niblock at 905-546-4753.