One driver with serious injuries following crash in Oakville

Halton Police are investigating a two vehicle accident in Oakville that left one of the drivers in serious condition.

The accident happened this morning in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road, between Ninth Line and Trafalgar Road.

One driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. All westbound and eastbound lanes have been closed as the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Andy Forde at 905-825-4747 ext. 2205.