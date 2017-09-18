One man identified in shooting death of Hamilton resident

One man has been identified in the shooting death of a Hamilton resident.

Police believe Akil White to be one of two offenders to have fatally shot Leonard Pinnock.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for White who has been charged with 1st degree murder. White is also wanted for trafficking cocaine stemming from another investigation.

Police believe he is armed and consider him dangerous.

The second shooter is yet to be identified.

The incident happened on April 21 around 9:30 p.m. on Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue in Toronto.

Pinnock, 33, was sitting in his car waiting for a friend when he was shot by an unknown person.

Video surveillance show several suspects fleeing the area.

When police arrived, following a report of shots being fired, Pinnock was found wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers ask residents in the area to check their backyards for any discarded items that do not belong to them, for example, keys, cell phones, or any item that might typically be carried in a pocket.

Further, anyone who might have home security video or dash-cam video of the incident, or any suspects, is asked to contact police.