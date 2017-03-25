2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

One man dead after single vehicle crash in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, halton, vehicle crash, Walkers Line

Burlingtoncrash

A man has died after a single vehicle rollover in Burlington early this morning.

The crash happened near Walkers Line south of Britannia Road at around 6 a.m. A citizen called police just after the crash happened.

Police say the car was travelling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a bend in the road.

Witnesses say the vehicle veered off the roadway, over an embankment and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the car and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are considering speed, road and weather conditions as well as other factors.

The area will be closed for several hours while collision reconstruction investigators gather evidence.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route such as Applyby Line or Guelph Line.

The investigation continues.


LATEST STORIES

One man dead after single vehicle crash in Burlington

Mom upset that son with Tourette's was discriminated at the movies

Exclusive // Power Rangers

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php