One man dead after single vehicle crash in Burlington

A man has died after a single vehicle rollover in Burlington early this morning.

The crash happened near Walkers Line south of Britannia Road at around 6 a.m. A citizen called police just after the crash happened.

Police say the car was travelling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a bend in the road.

Witnesses say the vehicle veered off the roadway, over an embankment and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the car and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are considering speed, road and weather conditions as well as other factors.

The area will be closed for several hours while collision reconstruction investigators gather evidence.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route such as Applyby Line or Guelph Line.

The investigation continues.