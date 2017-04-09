2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

One man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Rockton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: crash, fatal, hamilton, highway 8, motorcycle, opp, rockton, valens road

Rockton Motorcycle Fatal

Courtesy: Andrew Collins

The Ontario provincial police say a motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Rockton, a town west of Hamilton.

The crash between the sports bike and a car took place in the intersection of Highway 8 and Valens Road at 6 p.m. Officers from the Burlington OPP detachment and members of the collision reconstruction unit are on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

The man operating the motorcycle was pronounce dead at the scene.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt reminds the public that the sunny spring weather brings motorcycle riders back on the roads and drivers should use caution.

Highway 8 is closed between Westover and Valens Road and will remain closed until approximately 10 p.m. Watch CHCH News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this fatal collision.


LATEST STORIES

Tenants in Hamilton apartment protesting unlivable conditions

Hamilton man stabbed at local bar

Burlington man charged with sexual assault

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php