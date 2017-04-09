One man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Rockton

Courtesy: Andrew Collins

The Ontario provincial police say a motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Rockton, a town west of Hamilton.

The crash between the sports bike and a car took place in the intersection of Highway 8 and Valens Road at 6 p.m. Officers from the Burlington OPP detachment and members of the collision reconstruction unit are on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

The man operating the motorcycle was pronounce dead at the scene.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt reminds the public that the sunny spring weather brings motorcycle riders back on the roads and drivers should use caution.

Highway 8 is closed between Westover and Valens Road and will remain closed until approximately 10 p.m. Watch CHCH News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this fatal collision.