One man dead after fatal motorbike collision in Hamilton

A 38-year-old man has died following an e-bike collision in Central Hamilton.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on the corner of Shaw and Cheever St. when he lost control of his motorbike.

Police say it is unclear whether he crashed into a stop sign or post.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaw St. remains closed between Cheever and Wentworth while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.

The man’s identification is not being released at the time.