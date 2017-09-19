One hundred thousand Canadians likely affected by Equifax cyber breach

The personal data of around 100 thousand Canadians may have been exposed in a massive cyber attack earlier this month, according to Equifax.

This is the first time the credit card data company has announced how many Canadians may have been affected.

The breach was first made public on September 7 with 143 million Americans likely impacted.

Equifax says hackers obtained personal information of Canadians through one of the company’s website applications that is intended for Americans.

Additionally, the U.S. attorney’s office in Georgia says it is working with the F.B.I. to conduct a criminal investigation into whether three top Equifax officials violated insider trading laws when they sold company stock before the massive cyber breach was made public, according to Bloomberg.

Equifax has previously said the executives “had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred” at the time they sold their shares.