One dead in QEW crash

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: Collision Reconstruction Unit, crash, fatal, grimsby, opp


A fatal crash investigation in Grimsby has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Shortly before 11 last night police say a man was struck by two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP say the man was standing near the QEW at Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby when he was hit. It’s unclear what the man was doing there.

Both vehicles remained at the scene. So far no charges have been laid.

The area was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation by the collision reconstruction unit. Police are still working to identify the man who was killed and notify next of kin.



