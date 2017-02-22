One dead in fatal fire at Hamilton apartment building

One person has died following a fire at an 18-storey apartment building in Hamilton.

Crews were called to a fire on the ninth floor of a city-owned high-rise at 191 Main St. West around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was removed from the apartment and brought to paramedics who determined they had succumbed to their injuries.

Tenants were evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and clear the building of smoke.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and damage is estimated at approximately $15,000.

No official cause has been determined. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will assist in the investigation.

The Hamilton Fire Department is reminding those who live in high-rise apartment buildings to take the time to review the buildings fire safety plans.