One down-bound lane on the Claremont Access to re-open Wednesday

A portion of the Claremont Access is set to re-open this week but future full or partial closures are expected as the city battles issues with the aging bin wall.

The City of Hamilton says one down-bound lane is set to reopen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

All down-bound lanes were closed in late November after a contractor noticed an unsafe piece of the wall hanging down while he was clearing foliage from the access.

Initially, the urgent repairs were scheduled to be completed over three days but contractors identified additional work needed to be done to ensure the access was safe.

A public service announcement released by the city says, “We acknowledge that some longer-term solutions may have significant cost implications and are still being evaluated.”

The city says they are looking at wide variety of options to remedy the issues and have been working with “escarpment slope experts.”

One additional down-bound lane is expected to re-open in late March after crews install a precautionary rock fence.