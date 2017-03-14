One more blast of winter weather

Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington and Oakville are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

The snow began to fall in Waterdown this morning and picked up in the afternoon causing slick driving conditions.

Police are reminding drivers to clear off all of the snow on your car before getting behind the wheel.

The snowy conditions continued into Niagara Falls and right across the border into the United States.