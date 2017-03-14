One more blast of winter weather

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: halton, hamilton, niagara falls, Nicole Martin, snow, snowstorm, st catharines, storm, Tegan Versalotto, waterdown, winter

Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington and Oakville are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

The snow began to fall in Waterdown this morning and picked up in the afternoon causing slick driving conditions.

Police are reminding drivers to clear off all of the snow on your car before getting behind the wheel.

The snowy conditions continued into Niagara Falls and right across the border into the United States.


