Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

One of the biggest fumbles in Ticats history

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Art Briles, cfl, hamilton, Randy Ambrosie, scott mitchell, ticats, tiger cats


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are in the middle of a public relations nightmare after hiring disgraced college football coach Art Briles yesterday and then going back on that decision after backlash from the community and the league.

CEO Scott Mitchell stood in front of a slew of cameras and reporters Tuesday morning and took the blame for hiring Briles.

“What we thought was an opportunity to give somebody a second chance, was clearly not acceptable in relation what previously happened and what he had been involved with.”

Former Baylor University football coach Art Briles was fired last year as head coach in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that included at least 52 acts of rape committed by 31 different players, including five gang rapes.

The Ticats announced the hiring yesterday but CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie convinced CEO Scott Mitchell otherwise, a decision Mitchell says he might have come to on his own eventually. While Scott Mitchell took full responsibility for hiring Briles in the first place, it sounds like it was coach June Jones’s idea.

“Art and I have been friends for 40 years…thinking it all through, this is a very emotional personal thing for me.” June Jones, Ticats head coach.

Ticats owner Bob Young issued a statement today saying “We made a large and serious mistake. We want to apologize to our fans, corporate partners and the Canadian Football League.”

Art Briles was in Hamilton when he was told he’d no longer be hired and according to Scott Mitchell was quite emotional. Mitchell said Briles will eventually coach again but it won’t be here in Hamilton.


LATEST STORIES

Jeremiah's bucket list

Caledonia businesses starting to suffer because of road blockade

Burlington family fights to bring autistic son's service dog to school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php