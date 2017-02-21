2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

On the rise

Posted:
Category: Home & Garden
Tags: Al Consentino, bob cowan, hamilton, housing, real estate, remax

Al Consentino from RE/MAX talked about the explosion of the Hamilton housing market.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php