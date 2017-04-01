On-ice assault

The man who had his face shattered while playing hockey is speaking out about the 30-day sentence given to his attacker.

“I was skating down, I remember making a move at the blue line and putting my head up for a shot and then I don’t remember much more.” Ryan Cox.

The goalie, 38 year old Todd Ball of Fort Erie, swung his goalie stick violently at Ryan Cox’s face.

“7 hour surgery, my nose was shattered into pieces, my orbital bones beneath my eyes were fractured. I have 6 plates in my face.”

The attack happened last May during a 3 on 3 hockey tournament in Fort Erie. Ryan says he had never even spoken to Ball before.

Todd Ball was sentenced Wednesday at the Welland courthouse to 30 days in jail to be served only on weekends, and 12 months probation. Ryan Cox says that punishment doesn’t even come close to the pain he’s suffered. The crown was calling for a 3-9 month sentence.

Ryan’s friends and family have set up a GoFund me page to help with expenses.