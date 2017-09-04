Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Old wiring may be to blame in Hamilton East End house fire

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: agnes street, east end, electrical wiring, hamilton, house fire, old


Old electrical wiring in an east end Hamilton home may have caused a house fire.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning to 7 Agnes Street in the area of King Street East and Quigley Road.

When crews arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the outside wall of the house. It was quickly put out but while firefighters were removing part of the wall, they noticed a crawl space where the fire had originally started.

Fire Safety Officer Steven McArthur told CHCH News the home owner was already outside and had an unrelated injury from pulling siding off the house before crews arrived.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

No dollar estimate for damages has been available.


LATEST STORIES

Firefighters capture footage of propane tank explosion while battling Welland garage fire

Pool chemicals set man's car on fire

Old wiring may be to blame in Hamilton East End house fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php