Old wiring may be to blame in Hamilton East End house fire

Old electrical wiring in an east end Hamilton home may have caused a house fire.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning to 7 Agnes Street in the area of King Street East and Quigley Road.

When crews arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the outside wall of the house. It was quickly put out but while firefighters were removing part of the wall, they noticed a crawl space where the fire had originally started.

Fire Safety Officer Steven McArthur told CHCH News the home owner was already outside and had an unrelated injury from pulling siding off the house before crews arrived.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

No dollar estimate for damages has been available.