Ohio State Fair Accident Raises Ride Concerns

A popular midway ride at the Canadian National Exhibition will not be offered this year. This comes after a deadly accident involving the same attraction at the Ohio State Fair.

Questions linger after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunctioned yesterday, killing one person and injuring seven more.

Officials say an entire row of seats snapped off the ride called the “Fire Ball” while it was moving, but the state’s ride inspection said the attraction had been safety checked that morning.

This particular ride was inspected multiple times.

The same ride has also been offered at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto. This afternoon, the CNE released a statement saying, “We are saddened by the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair.” and “the Fire Ball ride will not be part of the CNE until further notice.”

North American Midway Entertainment, the company that provides rides to the CNE, confirms all of their “Fire Ball” rides will be closed as a precautionary measure.

In Ontario the “Technical Standards and Safety Authority” regulates all amusement rides.

The CNE says all of their attractions are inspected by the TSSA prior to the opening of the fair, as well as all 18 days the fair is open.

Campbell’s Amusement is another company that provides midway rides to fairs in Ontario, including at the ones in Paris and Rockton. While they operate in Nova Scotia, they keep some of their equipment here in Brantford. The company says they have never carried the “Fire Ball” ride, but do have a TSSA trained mechanic that regularly checks their equipment.