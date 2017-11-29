Officials investigate suspicious house fire in St. Catharines

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious house fire in St. Catharines that sent three people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to 43 Dundee Dr. around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Crews reported heavy smoke and neighbours say they saw flames shooting through the roof.

Three people inside the home were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officials have determined the fire started on the first floor and while there was a smoke detector, it’s unclear if it was working at the time.