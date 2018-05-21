;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Official wedding photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Alexi Lubomirski, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, prince harry, Royal wedding, St. George's Chapel, windsor castle

Royal_wedding_2

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the end of their royal wedding by releasing their official wedding portraits on Monday.

The photos were taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in St. George’s Chapel.  The portraits were shot by fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski who took the couple’s engagement photos late last year.  The first photo was a gathering of the entire royal family including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Royal_wedding_3

There was also a photo of Harry and Meghan with just the page boys and bridesmaids.

Royal_wedding_1

And the newlyweds also posed for a romantic black and white photo moments after tying the knot.



LATEST STORIES

Johnny Manziel fever

Fencing tournament at Brock University

Ticats fans head to McMaster to watch Johnny Manziel in action

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php