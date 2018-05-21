Official wedding photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the end of their royal wedding by releasing their official wedding portraits on Monday.

The photos were taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in St. George’s Chapel. The portraits were shot by fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski who took the couple’s engagement photos late last year. The first photo was a gathering of the entire royal family including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

There was also a photo of Harry and Meghan with just the page boys and bridesmaids.

And the newlyweds also posed for a romantic black and white photo moments after tying the knot.