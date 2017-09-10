Off-duty Peel cop killed in car crash

An off-duty Peel Regional police officer was one of two people killed in a car crash in Mississauga early this morning.

At around 3 a.m. a car with three people inside crashed on Lakeshore Road West and Avonhead Road.

The driver, an off-duty Peel officer, and a passenger were pronounced dead. A third passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans said, “our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and both other families impacted by this tragic event.”

While Peel Police were in charge of the investigation they have now requested that Toronto Police take over in light of the deeply felt impact of this tragedy.