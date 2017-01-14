Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Oakville’s Techville is targeted again by robbers

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: Jeyan Jeganathan, oakville, robbery, Techville

An Oakville electronic store has be the target of an overnight break-in. It’s the second time in less than a year that the store has been hit but this time the would-be thieves got away with nothing.

Surveillance footage from inside Techville shows an SUV backing into the front of the store, not once but twice before driving off. It happened around 3 Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time Techville has been targeted by thieves. Back in June the store lost about $50 000 in electronics in a similar incident. 2 thieves smashed the front door of the family run business, jumped behind the store counter, swiping phones, laptops and tablets. Halton police say 2 men from Toronto were charged about a month after but none of the electronics were found.

Since that incident Techville has installed a tempered laminated glass that can withstand a bullet from a handgun.

Halton police have made no arrests in the latest incident.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php