Oakville’s Techville is targeted again by robbers

An Oakville electronic store has be the target of an overnight break-in. It’s the second time in less than a year that the store has been hit but this time the would-be thieves got away with nothing.

Surveillance footage from inside Techville shows an SUV backing into the front of the store, not once but twice before driving off. It happened around 3 Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time Techville has been targeted by thieves. Back in June the store lost about $50 000 in electronics in a similar incident. 2 thieves smashed the front door of the family run business, jumped behind the store counter, swiping phones, laptops and tablets. Halton police say 2 men from Toronto were charged about a month after but none of the electronics were found.

Since that incident Techville has installed a tempered laminated glass that can withstand a bullet from a handgun.

Halton police have made no arrests in the latest incident.