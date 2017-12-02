An Oakville woman’s battle to turn a Hamilton mansion into a treatment centre

Oakville native Lisa Stephenson stood before a Hamilton committee Thursday night hoping to turn a multi-million dollar mansion up for sale on Queen St. into a treatment centre for kids with autism. While her initial proposal was directed towards the full city council, residents in the area feel that it’s just the wrong fit for their neighbourhood.

The centre was pitched as a residential care facility which is normally a place where those in need get accommodation, meals and supervision but this centre will be much more advanced.

“A continuum of care, rehab, day hospital services, actually uses the word hospital, RND, speciality services and more.” Jason Farr, city councillor.

The committee turned down the offer because they only deal with minor changes. Farr says the centre is more of a ‘mini hospital’ and re-zoning it from a residence would go through city council and could take up to a year.

People who live on this dead end street feel that if this were to become a facility for kids with autism it would create more car traffic with parents driving their kids two and from the centre. On top of their own cars, residents feel it would create a headache. Further, neighbours we spoke to said having the centre there would lower their property value a concern councillor Farr says has some weight.

In the meantime, Stephenson will reportedly weigh her options and looks to appeal the committee’s decision with the Ontario Municipal board.