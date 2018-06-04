Oakville Puppy stolen

An Oakville restaurant owner had his brand new puppy stolen from him on Thursday night. Over 140,000 people have seen his Facebook post about the missing dog, but there still no sign of him.

Fourteen week old Tank is still missing after being stolen from his owner.

Matthew Granger, the owner of Ritorno in Oakville had his dog tied to a tree while he was hanging plants around the patio.

He walked inside to fill up Tank’s water and when he came back out Tank was gone.

The thieves? Witnesses described them as a Hispanic couple in their mid twenties.

The couple was inside the restaurant for about an hour having drinks before they came outside and decided to snatch the dog. A witness standing nearby said she overheard the male ask the female if she wanted a new puppy.

Matthew says the couple continued to chat in spanish and then the witness saw them walk over to the dog, unclip him from the fence, and bring him into their car before driving away.

Servers say the man had a distinct tattoo of an eye on top of his right hand as well as a sleeve tattoo.

The police officer that arrived on scene Thursday told Matthew he’s never seen anything like this in the area.

Matthew has only had tank for a couple of weeks.

Halton Police are continuing to investigate but the young couple have yet to be found. Matthew is also offering a $500 reward to anyone with any information on his puppy’s whereabouts.