Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Oakville police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: girl, halton, Jade Paquette, missing, oakville, police

Jade1

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jade Paquette was last seen in good health and may be staying with friends. She is known to frequent the Sixteen Mile Creek Sports Complex.

Paquette is likely on foot and is described as five-foot-four, weighing 110 lbs, with a slim build and long black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked by police to call detectives at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Jade2


LATEST STORIES

‘Wet, dull and dreary day' expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region

Oakville police search for missing 13-year-old girl

City of Hamilton warns residents about door-to-door scam

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php