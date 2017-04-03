Oakville police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jade Paquette was last seen in good health and may be staying with friends. She is known to frequent the Sixteen Mile Creek Sports Complex.

Paquette is likely on foot and is described as five-foot-four, weighing 110 lbs, with a slim build and long black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked by police to call detectives at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.