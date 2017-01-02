Oakville Polar Bear Dip raises $150k

Thousands of Canadians began the New Year by running into frigid waters across the country for the annual Polar Bear Dip.

In the Oakville location hundreds of swimmers took to Lake Ontario in support of World Vision.

Organizers said $150 thousand was raised and those funds will go towards building wells in Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Mali.

The Polar Bear Dip began in 1995 and raised over $1.5 million to fund clean water projects around the world.