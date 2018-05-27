Oakville to North Burlington Riding Race

A new Halton riding made up of young families and commuters. MPP hopefuls are vying for a shot.

The riding of Oakville North Burlington extends from Ninth Line in Oakville to Guelph Line in Burlington.

Its crunch time for MPP candidates across the province.

Especially for those in the new riding.

The area was carved from the former Halton riding. It’s a bustling area with a quickly growing population of nearly 130,000.

First time Liberal candidate Alvin Tedjo says in this riding its between red and blue.

“To be honest, the NDP aren’t really a factor in Halton. We know this is really a fight between us and the conservatives” he says.

First time NDP candidate Saima Zaidi begs to differ.

“The presence of NDP in this riding this time is phenomenal”

PC candidate Effie Triantafilopoulos was not available to interview, but was also campaigning today.

Both the Liberal and NDP candidates say the biggest concern from their voters is Doug Ford.

While some know who they will be voting for, others are not so sure.

With less than two weeks until the provincial election, some in the Oakville North Burlington riding say they still do not know who they will be voting for.

Both the Liberal and NDP candidates say if elected, their main focus for that area would be transit, as much of the population commutes to Toronto for work.