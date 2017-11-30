Oakville man arrested for robbery with homemade shotgun

Halton police have arrested a 30-year-old man following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Oakville.

Officers were called to the Piggy Mart convenience store on Lakeshore Rd. at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

Police arrested Ronald Marwick, of Oakville, as he attempted to leave the store.

Investigators say Marwick was in possession of a loaded homemade firearm that was designed to fire a 12 gauge shotgun shell, a conducted energy weapon disguised as a flashlight and 12 more shotgun shells.

Marwick is also accused of smashing the security cameras during the robbery and breaking the window of a parked vehicle and stealing miscellaneous documents.

He is facing several charges including mischief, robbery using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.