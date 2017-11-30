Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Oakville man arrested for robbery with homemade shotgun

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: armed robbery, halton, oakville, police, Ronald Marwick, shotgun

homemageshotgun

Halton police have arrested a 30-year-old man following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Oakville.

Officers were called to the Piggy Mart convenience store on Lakeshore Rd. at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

Police arrested Ronald Marwick, of Oakville, as he attempted to leave the store.

Investigators say Marwick was in possession of a loaded homemade firearm that was designed to fire a 12 gauge shotgun shell, a conducted energy weapon disguised as a flashlight and 12 more shotgun shells.

Marwick is also accused of smashing the security cameras during the robbery and breaking the window of a parked vehicle and stealing miscellaneous documents.

He is facing several charges including mischief, robbery using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.


LATEST STORIES

Five young people charged in Oakville robberies

Niagara Regional Police warn public about online scam

Hamilton police investigate overnight stabbing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php