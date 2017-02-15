2016 Business Excellence Awards
Oakville doctor faces another sexual assault charges

Halton police have laid an additional sexual assault charge against an Oakville doctor already facing sex related charges.

Police say Dr. Clarence Clottey, 56, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the historic sexual assault of an adult female patient.

Clottey is currently facing sexual assault charges from incidents that allegedly happened in December 2012 and June 2016.

In August 2016, the College of Physicians and Surgeons ordered that Dr. Clottey must “post in a visible area of the waiting room and in each examination room, at Bristol Family Physicians located at 102-2315 Bristol Circle, Oakville, ON, stating his name and notification that he will not perform physical examinations on female patients unless in the presence of a chaperone, who is a regulated health care professional approved of by the College of Physicians and Surgeons.”


