Halton police were called to the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital at 2 a.m. this morning after a man arrived with a stab wound.

Police say the attack happened following a verbal and physical altercation at a residence in Northwest Oakville.

Eighteen-year-old Evan Wright of Brampton is in custody today accused of attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Police say Wright and the victim are known to each other.