O. J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE

O.J. Simpson has won his bid for parole after serving nine years in prison for a botched robbery in which he tried to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

The Nevada parole board has decided to free the 70-year-old Simpson in October after serving the minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you,

thank you.”<

In 1995 the former football star and movie actor was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.<