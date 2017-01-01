2016 Business Excellence Awards
NYPD says Times Square safest place for New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Year’s Eve in The Big Apple means that all eyes will be on Times Square.

It’ll either be from the roughly two million people packed at the Square or the estimated one billion people around the world expected to tune in for the ball drop at midnight.

But this year requires extra security after the recent terrorist attacks in Nice and Berlin. The New York Police Department Police said that they vow Times Square will be the safest place for the ball drop. Nicole Martin has more details.


