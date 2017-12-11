Man arrested by NYPD after explosion near Times Square

The New York Police Department says a man is in custody following an explosion near Times Square.

Officers responded to reports of an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the Port Authority bus terminal.

Some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal have been delayed and are bypassing the terminal.

Several passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police say four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.