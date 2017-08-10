The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is an animated adventure film directed and co-written by Cal Brunker (Escape from Planet Earth). The sequel features an ensemble voice cast starring Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Katherine Heigl, Bobby Moynihan, Bobby Cannavale, Isabela Moner, Jeff Dunham, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Surly Squirrel (Will Arnett) and the gang are back. We are once again in Oakton where the evil mayor has decided to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is rated PG.