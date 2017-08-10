Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: animation, bobby cannavale, bobby moynihan, cal brunker, gabriel iglesias, isabela moner, jackie chan, jeff dunham, katherine heigl, maya rudolph, movies, nut job 2, nutty by nature, trailers, will arnett


The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is an animated adventure film directed and co-written by Cal Brunker (Escape from Planet Earth). The sequel features an ensemble voice cast starring Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Katherine Heigl, Bobby Moynihan, Bobby Cannavale, Isabela Moner, Jeff Dunham, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Surly Squirrel (Will Arnett) and the gang are back. We are once again in Oakton where the evil mayor has decided to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Glass Castle The Glass Castle
Annabelle: Creation Annabelle: Creation

css.php