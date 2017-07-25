Nurse convicted of murder found guilty of professional misconduct

Updated

An Ontario nurse convicted of killing eight seniors in her care has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the College of Nurses of Ontario.

According to the Canadian Press, a five-person disciplinary panel said the case of Elizabeth Wettlaufer involves the most egregious and disgraceful conduct it has ever seen.

Last month, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of eight seniors, attempted murder of four others and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wettlaufer admitted to the murders while at a psychiatric hospital in Toronto last year before detailing the crimes to Woodstock Police.

She is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years was and was not present at the hearing in Toronto.

