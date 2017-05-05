There are now more seniors in Canada than there are children

The number of seniors from 2011 to 2016 surged to nearly 17% of the population.

There are now 5.9 million Canadians 65 and over compared to only 5.8 million 14 and younger. The reason?

“We’ve got that anomaly happened in the post war era baby boom and that’s one thing that has to go through the cycle.”

But until then, we have to figure out how to handle an ageing population in this country. According to the Federal Health Minister, health care for a growing senior population is the major issue.

“We have already made a number of investments in homecare, which is substantial, we have to transform the healthcare systems to put money in the right places to pay for the needs of an ageing population.” Jane Philpott.

Those costs fall on the shoulders of a much younger generation, as it always has.

“That happened in previous generations as well. The baby boomers paid for the generation before them. We have this intergenerational pay it forward system that works pretty well.”

Right now 16.9% of the population are seniors, by 2031 that number is expected to jump to 23%.