Not all beaches are safe to swim

It’s looking like a beautiful weekend ahead, although five beaches are closed in Toronto due to high bacteria levels, some beaches are safe to swim in.

Just two days after the flash flooding, the city found high levels of E-coli from sewage that entered the harbour during the storm.

Van Wagner’s Beach in Hamilton is safe and open to the public for swimming.

Out of 8 beaches in Hamilton, only 2 beaches have been deemed unsafe.

The sun is shining and the water is blue but the people out by the Waterfront don’t seem to be to be going for a swim, they seem to be staying back on the land.

For the beaches that are closed, Eric Mathews, the manager of Hamilton’s Safe Water Program says the quality of the waters is constantly checked.

The City of Hamilton recommends that people swim at their own risk but recommend staying out of both Pier 4 and Bayfront Park Beach.