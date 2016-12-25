NORAD joins CHCH to talk Santa Clause’s Christmas Eve Journey

The North American Aerospace Defence Command, a joint Canada – U.S. task force, followed Santa Clause’s trip across the globe for the 61st time this year on Christmas Eve.

Nicole Martin spoke with Lieutenant Commander Paul Noel from the NORAD tracking hub in Colorado via Skype to give viewers a better idea of how they can track Santa and when to expect the Man of the Hour to deliver presents in their country.

Here’s a hint… Noel said that Santa usually delivers presents when kids are asleep.