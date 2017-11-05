No Protests at Skyway Animal Hospital

A day after all 16 animal cruelty charges against a St. Catharines veterinarian were dropped, the Skyway Animal Hospital, which is only open on Saturday’s, was quiet.

Normally, every Saturday protesters have been seen outside the clinic. Today, the lot was empty.

Videos of Dr. Mahavir Rehki abusing animals surfaced last summer.

After a suspension and a $10,000 fine, Rekhi started practicing again in February.

He was then charged in June by the OSPCA in relation to eight dogs who were allegedly hurt.

In a St. Catharines court the Crown argued the vet should never have been charged because the OSPCA launched its investigation without receiving a formal complaint.

Activists say they will continue to protest outside the clinic as a way to educate people.