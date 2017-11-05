2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

No Protests at Skyway Animal Hospital

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Mahavir Rehki, st catharines, vet


A day after all 16 animal cruelty charges against a St. Catharines veterinarian were dropped, the Skyway Animal Hospital, which is only open on Saturday’s, was quiet.

Normally, every Saturday protesters have been seen outside the clinic. Today, the lot was empty.

Videos of Dr. Mahavir Rehki abusing animals surfaced last summer.

After a suspension and a $10,000 fine, Rekhi started practicing again in February.

He was then charged in June by the OSPCA in relation to eight dogs who were allegedly hurt.

In a St. Catharines court the Crown argued the vet should never have been charged because the OSPCA launched its investigation without receiving a formal complaint.

Activists say they will continue to protest outside the clinic as a way to educate people.


LATEST STORIES

Retro Running

No Protests at Skyway Animal Hospital

Niagara Building Destroyed by Fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php