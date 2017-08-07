Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
No passengers injured after planes clip wings at Pearson Airport

Posted:
Luckily no one was injured when two passenger planes clipped wings at Pearson International Airport on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. when an Air Canada Rouge flight coming in from Punta Cana was parking when it came in contact with the Polish airline LOT plane at the gate.

There were 286 passengers on that Air Canada flight but everyone got off safely.

The Transportation Safety Board said they are aware of the incident and are collecting information about what happened, but have not yet launched a formal investigation.


