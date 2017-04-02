Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

No injuries after car slams into concrete pole on Upper James Street

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: concrete pole, crash, hamilton police, Iverness Avenue East, upper james street

pole1

Photo(s): David Ritchie

Hamilton police were called after a car slammed into a concrete pole on Upper James Street near Iverness Avenue East at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The impact of the car knocked the pole to the ground.
pole2

Reports suggest the man and woman inside the car were having a dispute and the man was intoxicated.

Both were checked out by paramedics but were not injured in the crash.

The lanes of the roadway were reduced during the investigation and clean up.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash or if any charges will be laid.


LATEST STORIES

No injuries after car slams into concrete pole on Upper James Street

Man hit by vehicle on King Street East in Hamilton in serious condition

Fire destroys townhouse in Hamilton's east-end

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php