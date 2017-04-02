No injuries after car slams into concrete pole on Upper James Street

Photo(s): David Ritchie

Hamilton police were called after a car slammed into a concrete pole on Upper James Street near Iverness Avenue East at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The impact of the car knocked the pole to the ground.



Reports suggest the man and woman inside the car were having a dispute and the man was intoxicated.

Both were checked out by paramedics but were not injured in the crash.

The lanes of the roadway were reduced during the investigation and clean up.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash or if any charges will be laid.