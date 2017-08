Nitro Circus Live with taking over Tim Hortons Field tonight. If you have never heard of it before, it’s an action sports show where these athletes defy the odds of what can be done, but can sometimes it can be dangerous. In tonights show there will be one Canadian athlete who is returning to the city for the first time since he’s life changed forever. ┬áTim Bolen met up with Bruce Cook ahead of the show to see how he is.

