Nine people sent to hospital after Barton Street jail fire

Nine people were sent to Hamilton General Hospital, including three police officers after a multiple alarm fire broke out on the first floor of the five floor Barton street jail sometime before 6 o’clock this evening.

Crews were called to the jail at around 6:30pm, and by 6:45pm the fire had been put out.

The office of the Ontario fire marshal is investigating the incident due to the fact that the blaze happened at a correctional facility. at this time a damage estimate was not made available.