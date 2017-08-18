Nine car crashes in Hamilton

Police were called to nine separate crashes overnight in Hamilton with seven happening on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

One collision involving three Hamilton residents happened just after 7 p.m. at Wilson St. and Lower Lions Club Rd.

Police say a 67-year-old man was operating a black Toyota Corolla when he lost control and collided with a white Toyota Corolla being driven by a 59-year-old man.

The black Toyota continued into oncoming traffic and struck a pick-up truck head on..

The 67 year old was transported to hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. The pick-up truck driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the third driver was not injured.

The identities of all the drivers are not being released at this time. Police say alcohol is not considered to be a factor in this collision.

The road was closed for most of the night, but re-opened around 3 a.m. Friday.

A woman had to be extricated from her SUV by firefighters after another collision overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington St. North and Cannon St. East at 11 p.m. after receiving a report that a SUV ran a red light and crashed into a minivan.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police say both drivers were treated for minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The area was closed overnight but has since reopened.