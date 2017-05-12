Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara’s drug kingpin found guilty of murder

All four men accused of planning a daytime killing at a crowded Toronto cafe as part of a feud among drug traffickers have been found guilty on all charges.

Nicola Nero, Martino Caputo, Rabih Alkhalil and Dean Wiwchar had all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Wiwchar was accused of actually carrying out the June 2012
killing of John Raposo.

Prosecutors alleged the group orchestrated the hit on their rival in part because they believed he’d ratted Nero out to police.

The crown alleged the four men planned to steal a 200 kilogram shipment of cocaine from Raposo, split the money between them and have him killed.


