Niagara women pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death

A woman charged in a Niagara Falls crash that killed one woman and injured three others pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death.

23-year-old Jessica Edwards was killed in February when the Uber she and three friends were travelling in was t-boned on Taylor road near Mountain road. All four passengers and the driver were taken to hospital.

Today 32-year-old Kimberly Servos plead guilty to impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. Servos was released on $50 000 bail. She’s expected back in court on March 6th of next year for sentencing.


