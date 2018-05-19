Niagara woman facing drug charges

A 34 year old Niagara Falls woman is facing a drug charge after police raided a hotel room and discovered heroin.

This as neighbours plead for a safe injection site, saying the drug problem in the area is out of control.

Theatrics usually reserved for action films, spotted in Niagara Falls yesterday.

Briana Grottola was working on Lundy’s Lane when she noticed a group of heavily armed officers surrounding the avenue inn across the street.

It was a swat team.

“We could hear something thrown through the glass what sounded like an explosion. then we just heard screams.” says Grottola.

Niagara Tactical and K-9 units were called in, after detectives expressed concerns someone in the room may have a gun.

Once inside, officers found four people, along with two packages of heroin, three air-soft guns and some stolen property.

34-year-old Tina Turner was charged possession of a controlled substance. While neighbours say the drug problem in Niagara Falls is more extensive than one hotel raid.

“People are coming into the salon who have obviously used drugs, and have used drugs, and I find it a huge populated area for that, I find.”

“They’re very careless with the use of their needles, they’ll throw them out their window, they’ll leave them on the side of Lundy’s Lane.”

A man who lives nearby didn’t want to show his face on camera, but says the street would benefit from a safe injection site.

“The city is aware of this. When are we going to start taking care of this? We have people dying every day, and the opioid use, the heroin use is out of hand.”

Positive Living Niagara was recently approved to host a site in St. Catharines but the organization says they still have research to do before recommending any other sites in the region.